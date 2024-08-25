The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
Two Charlotte moms open up on maternal health, motherhood
Arionne Slayton and Danyae Thomas became fast friends after meeting at a local church in 2017. Danyae had four kids. Arionne had three, with a fourth on the way.
They both faced challenges in maternity, but never really talked about it until they sat down together to have a conversation at StoryCorps.
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.