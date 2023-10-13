Two more areas in Charlotte swap cars for pedestrians this weekend

Sections of streets in North End and around Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte will close for cars and open to pedestrians Sunday afternoon. It’s part of the city’s Corridors Connect events that aim to turn one-mile stretches of neighborhood streets into parks with food and activities.

This month Corridors Connect offers events in each of the city’s six designated low-income Corridors of Opportunity.

“It’s a multicultural, multigenerational and multilingual experience for a diverse and fast-growing community,” said Monica Holmes who oversees the city’s Corridors of Opportunity initiative. “These corridors are vital to the health of Charlotte’s communities, serving as links that connect people to the resources and businesses they need to live and thrive.”

Corridors Connected hosted events in the Sugar Creek and Central Avenue corridors last weekend.

This Sunday’s Corridors Connect runs from 1-5 p.m.:

Beatties Ford Road/ Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor

West Charlotte Recreation Center (2401 Kendall Drive)

Graham Street/ North Tryon Street Corridor

Anita Stroud Park (2215 Double Oaks Road)

On Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-5 p.m., Corridors Connect will hold events in the West Boulevard and Freedom Drive corridors:

West Boulevard Corridor

Arbor Glen Outreach Center (1520 Clanron Rd.)

Amay James Recreation Center (2425 Lester St.)

Freedom Drive/ Wilkinson Blvd. Corridor

Ashley Park (2401 Belfast Dr.)

Dowd Park (2521 Greenland Ave.)

The city has hosted similar events in past years through its Open Streets program, but those routes were longer and only through one area of the city at a time. Past events focused on uptown, NODA, South End and Plaza Midwood.