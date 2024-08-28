© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lowe's tells employees it's scaling back DEI initiatives

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
Lowe's Home Improvement was founded in North Wilkesboro, N.C. in 1921 and is now headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.
Google Maps
Mooresville-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s is pulling back on some of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

An internal memo shared with several media organizations including NBC news and Reuters shows the retailer no longer plans to participate in surveys for the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

The company will also stop participating or sponsoring community events such as parades, festivals or fairs. The retailer was a sponsor of this year's Charlotte Pride parade and festival.

Lowe’s says it is also combining company resource groups for minority employees into a single organization.
Lowe's Home Improvement
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
