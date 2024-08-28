Lowe's tells employees it's scaling back DEI initiatives

Mooresville-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s is pulling back on some of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

An internal memo shared with several media organizations including NBC news and Reuters shows the retailer no longer plans to participate in surveys for the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

The company will also stop participating or sponsoring community events such as parades, festivals or fairs. The retailer was a sponsor of this year's Charlotte Pride parade and festival.

Lowe’s says it is also combining company resource groups for minority employees into a single organization.