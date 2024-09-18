© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Organizations sign letter urging Gov. Cooper to veto controversial immigration bill

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT

More than 200 organizations sent a letter to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday asking him to veto a controversial immigration and education spending bill.

House Bill 10 passed in the General Assembly last week. It would set aside another $248 million for private school vouchers and mandate sheriffs comply with federal immigration detainers.

Sil Ganzó is the executive director of OurBRIDGE for KIDS, a group that works with immigrant and newcomer families. She says the bill would increase the fear these families already feel.

"Living in fear impacts children, impacts families, impacts their future, impacts their contributions to the community and impacts their ability to participate fully as members of our community," Ganzó said.

Other Charlotte-based organizations that signed this letter include Carolina Migrant Network, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Charlotte Pride and the Latin American Coalition.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden released a statement last week saying he strongly opposes the bill, and that while he must comply with the law, he will not stop working with immigrant communities.

Cooper is expected to veto the bill, however, Republicans could override the veto with a supermajority.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
