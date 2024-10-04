© 2024 WFAE

ICE, Border Patrol are not detaining immigrants in western North Carolina

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle was seen at a Walmart in Sylva on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
Dago Andres Trujillo Chia
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle was seen at a Walmart in Sylva on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

As officials in western North Carolina provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene, there have been sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) vehicles.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, “ICE and CBP may help conduct search and rescue, air traffic de-confliction and public safety missions.”

DHS also notes that ICE and CBP provide emergency aid to people regardless of their immigration status.

However, ICE and Border Patrol are not allowed to ask about someone’s immigration status during an emergency.

Ricardo Bello-Ball of Unidxs Western North Carolina says that it is very difficult to understand why these officials are there and it causes a lot of fear to the undocumented community. He encourages people to not be afraid to seek help.

If an official from ICE or CBP asks for your immigration status, Bello-Ball encourages people to reach out to the Carolina Migrant Network for support.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
