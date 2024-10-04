ICE, Border Patrol are not detaining immigrants in western North Carolina

As officials in western North Carolina provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene, there have been sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) vehicles.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, “ICE and CBP may help conduct search and rescue, air traffic de-confliction and public safety missions.”

DHS also notes that ICE and CBP provide emergency aid to people regardless of their immigration status.

However, ICE and Border Patrol are not allowed to ask about someone’s immigration status during an emergency.

Ricardo Bello-Ball of Unidxs Western North Carolina says that it is very difficult to understand why these officials are there and it causes a lot of fear to the undocumented community. He encourages people to not be afraid to seek help.

If an official from ICE or CBP asks for your immigration status, Bello-Ball encourages people to reach out to the Carolina Migrant Network for support.