Charlotte-area Venezuelans gather to demand freedom as Maduro is sworn in for a 3rd term

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST
Comando Venezuela Charlotte, associated with opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, organized the gathering in Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Comando Venezuela Charlotte, associated with opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, organized the gathering in Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Tensions are mounting in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third term Friday after a disputed presidential election last July.

Venezuelan immigrants gathered Thursday evening in Pineville to support the opposition leader, Edmundo Gonzalez.

Since Maduro came to power in 2013, millions of Venezuelans have gone without food and descended into poverty. Andrea Moncada left Venezuela in 2021.

"It's not like here, we always have a lot of lines there to get a little bit of bread, a little bit of food that we need," Moncada said.

Gonzalez claims he won last July's election, but Maduro has declared victory despite widespread allegations of election fraud, including by the U.S. and international organizations.

Daniela Quintero attended Thursday evening's protest in Pineville. She left Venezuela in 2016 but still has deep ties to her family back home.

"Keep together," Quintero said. "You are not alone anymore. God is with you. We are with you."

Venezuelans at Thursday's protest recognized Gonzalez as Venezuela's president-elect. Earlier this week, President Biden met with Gonzalez in Washington, recognizing him as Venezuela's president-elect.

Maduro has now extended his presidency into 2031.

