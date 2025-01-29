© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte immigrants on edge as protections for Venezuelans could end as early as April

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 29, 2025 at 3:53 PM EST
TPS holders in Charlotte advocate for a path to legal residency during a demonstration in February 2019.
TPS Alliance Committe of Charlotte
/
Submitted
TPS holders in Charlotte advocate for a path to legal residency during a demonstration in February 2019.

The Trump administration has removed deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the United States, officials said late Tuesday.

The new Department of Homeland Security order reverses the Biden administration's 18-month Temporary Protected Status extension for Venezuelans. TPS is a status available to people from war-torn, natural disaster-struck, or otherwise dangerous countries, allowing them to live and work in the U.S. while their home countries are unsafe.

They would now lose their ability to live and work in the country legally as early as April. In most cases, that would mean becoming undocumented and facing possible deportation.

In a prior interview, a TPS beneficiary living in Charlotte told WFAE what it would mean if the program were revoked for Venezuelans.

“It will mean I will say goodbye to the community I have built here," they said. "I have been here almost 10 years."

More than 500,000 Venezuelans on TPS live in the United States, and over 16,000 TPS beneficiaries from various countries live in North Carolina.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity ImmigrationTPS
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger