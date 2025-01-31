© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Reports of ICE activity in Charlotte spread fear among immigrants

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:33 AM EST
DHS agents surround a house on Archdale Drive in south Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Federal agents surround a house on Archdale Drive in south Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Since President Donald Trump took office last week, there have been numerous reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Charlotte, many spreading on social media, elevating unease and fear among many immigrant communities.

Charlotte immigrant nonprofit Carolina Migrant Network has confirmed sightings of ICE agents and vehicles in various areas of south Charlotte. Just this past Tuesday, three confirmed sightings were made on Archdale Drive.

Nationwide, close to 6,000 people were detained by ICE in Trump’s first week of office. WFAE contacted the agency to get state and local numbers, but they declined to release them.

Of course, immigration enforcement happened under past administrations as well. But Trump's consistent promises to deport millions and increasingly visible ICE activity have ramped up fear. Sightings and word of possible raids are spreading quickly on social media, often warning of locations to stay away from.

“We do have a lot of people who are worried and will report any sighting of any police or any enforcement," Maryann Ruiz of Carolina Migrant Network said. "In general, our community is nervous and scared, understandably.”

Carolina Migrant Network says immigrants in Charlotte have rights like not opening the door if an ICE agent is there, not signing anything without speaking to a lawyer, and not answering questions from an ICE agent.

Race & Equity ImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
