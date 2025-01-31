Reports of ICE activity in Charlotte spread fear among immigrants

Since President Donald Trump took office last week, there have been numerous reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Charlotte, many spreading on social media, elevating unease and fear among many immigrant communities.

Charlotte immigrant nonprofit Carolina Migrant Network has confirmed sightings of ICE agents and vehicles in various areas of south Charlotte. Just this past Tuesday, three confirmed sightings were made on Archdale Drive.

Nationwide, close to 6,000 people were detained by ICE in Trump’s first week of office. WFAE contacted the agency to get state and local numbers, but they declined to release them.

Of course, immigration enforcement happened under past administrations as well. But Trump's consistent promises to deport millions and increasingly visible ICE activity have ramped up fear. Sightings and word of possible raids are spreading quickly on social media, often warning of locations to stay away from.

“We do have a lot of people who are worried and will report any sighting of any police or any enforcement," Maryann Ruiz of Carolina Migrant Network said. "In general, our community is nervous and scared, understandably.”

Carolina Migrant Network says immigrants in Charlotte have rights like not opening the door if an ICE agent is there, not signing anything without speaking to a lawyer, and not answering questions from an ICE agent.