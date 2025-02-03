© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Closed for business: Some Charlotte businesses shutter in support of ‘Day Without Immigrants’

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
Tacos El Nevado is one of many immigrant-owned businesses in Charlotte that closed Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Tacos El Nevado is one of many immigrant-owned businesses in Charlotte that closed Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Some immigrant-owned businesses in Charlotte are closed Monday to support a nationwide protest called “Day Without Immigrants.”

"A Day Without Immigrants" calls on workers and students to stay home and for businesses to stay closed. Immigrants are also asked not to buy anything.

The movement aims to show the role immigrants play in the U.S. economy and protest increased deportations and the threat of stepped-up enforcement raids. According to the American Immigration Council, undocumented immigrants had $254 billion in spending power in 2022.

A similar movement occurred during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Numerous immigrant-owned businesses in Charlotte closed on Monday, including Tacos El Nevado, Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant and El Alma de la Luna Dance Academy.

These businesses will open back up Tuesday morning.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity ImmigrationA Day Without Immigrants
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger