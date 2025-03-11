© 2025 WFAE

UNC Charlotte students walk out to protest Palestinian activist's arrest

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
A UNC Charlotte student protests Mahmoud Khalil's arrest on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Roughly two dozen UNC Charlotte students and professors participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the arrest of a Palestinian activist from Columbia University.

UNC Charlotte students and professors gathered on campus Tuesday to stand with former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil is a native Palestinian, U.S. permanent resident and an activist. Federal immigration agents arrested Khalil for his support of protests they said aligned with Hamas, and the Trump administration revoked his green card and student visa.

"An attack on him is an attack on any one of us who speak up,” UNC Charlotte student Sammie Randall said. “From Charlotte to New York, from New York to LA, and from LA to Florida, we stand united with our students across the country and across the globe."

Hundreds of student organizations across the country walked out of their college campuses as part of a movement by National Students for Justice in Palestine. They say his arrest violates the First Amendment.

A federal judge has blocked efforts to deport Khalil for the time being.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
