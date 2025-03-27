Family of student accused in Ardrey Kell assault case says he was actually a victim

The family of a student who’s been accused of a hate crime at Ardrey Kell High School says the story is being twisted. The boy was accused earlier this month of beating a female classmate, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, and using racial slurs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMPD say they’ve referred the incident to the FBI for investigation. Both students were disciplined.

In a statement Thursday, the boy’s family says the girl was the aggressor and attacked the boy, and he was defending himself. Neither student has been identified, with school officials citing privacy laws for minors and the ongoing investigation.