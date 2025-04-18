© 2025 WFAE

Latino Catholics in Charlotte come together for Good Friday reenactment

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
The Via Crucis has fourteen acts, and was approximately two hours in length.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The Via Crucis has fourteen acts, and was approximately two hours in length.

Latinos of Catholic faith gathered in west Charlotte Friday to observe Good Friday.

More than 1,000 people came to the parish Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe on Tuckaseegee Road to watch the Via Crucis, or the Way of the Cross.

The Via Crucis is a devotional reenactment that honors the final hours of Jesus’ life, from his condemnation to his death on the cross.

This year’s observance featured live music, food and sacramental gifts such as rosaries and prayer cards.

“As the actors proceed, they tell the story of Jesus’ suffering, his passion, and his death on the cross,” said Father Bruce Krause of the parish. “This is an expression of their profound faith and love for the Lord.”

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe was established in 2002 and has held the Via Crucis for nearly a decade.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
