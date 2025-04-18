Latino Catholics in Charlotte come together for Good Friday reenactment

Latinos of Catholic faith gathered in west Charlotte Friday to observe Good Friday.

More than 1,000 people came to the parish Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe on Tuckaseegee Road to watch the Via Crucis, or the Way of the Cross.

The Via Crucis is a devotional reenactment that honors the final hours of Jesus’ life, from his condemnation to his death on the cross.

This year’s observance featured live music, food and sacramental gifts such as rosaries and prayer cards.

“As the actors proceed, they tell the story of Jesus’ suffering, his passion, and his death on the cross,” said Father Bruce Krause of the parish. “This is an expression of their profound faith and love for the Lord.”

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe was established in 2002 and has held the Via Crucis for nearly a decade.