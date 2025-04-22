Charlotte summit aims to provide a platform for teachers of color to network and exchange ideas

A conference that aims to help teachers of color network, exchange ideas and absorb different teaching techniques is set to take place in Charlotte starting Friday, at a time when diversity efforts are under attack.

The Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED) is hosting its fourth annual "Teaching In Color" summit. This year’s event will include 11 workshops that focus on a range of topics such as supporting students with learning difficulties, advocating for immigrant students and tips on how to advance and transition positions in the field.

Kamille Bostick, CREED’s program director, said part of the goal of the summit is to help retain teachers.

“What we heard from teachers is that educators of color want a space where they can be together, where they can be kind of centered, and know that they belong, know that they are wanted, and their expertise is valued,” Bostick said.

This is the second summit in Charlotte, with previous summits being held in Durham. The summit will also feature sessions prioritizing educators' well-being through yoga sessions and sound baths.

The two-day event kicks off with an award ceremony that recognizes the work of select educators of color across the state.

The group will host its workshops at Central Piedmont Community College on Saturday, April 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required to attend.