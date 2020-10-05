-
The Beacon technology blog is offering k-12 teachers a chance to compete for six grants that they can use to buy supplies and materials for…
-
Officials with an organization in South Carolina that tracks recruitment and retention efforts of teachers statewide say more needs to be done to stem the…
-
A national organization that biennially rates teacher preparation programs across the country was itself evaluated by UNC Chapel Hill researchers. The…
-
Seventeen Charlotte Mecklenburg schools are about to try something different when it comes to staffing. Schools will pay a handful of the best teachers…
-
Next year North Carolina teachers will no longer get a 10 percent automatic pay hike for earning their master’s degrees. So the race is on for those…
-
A couple years ago CMS was charging full steam ahead with a plan to pay teachers based partly on their students’ performance. But it upset so many…