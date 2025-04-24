© 2025 WFAE

Sheriff McFadden: ICE makes arrest at Mecklenburg County Courthouse without notification

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
WFAE
Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a man Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Carolina Migrant Network was the first to report that ICE agents were at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in uptown. The organization’s social media post included a photo of a white, unmarked van outside.

McFadden said he was contacted around noon and headed to the courthouse, where he saw the arrest take place. He spoke with agents — who he said weren’t clearly identified as law enforcement — about the need for clear communication between the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and ICE.

In a statement, McFadden said communication is important for the safety of undocumented people, courthouse staff, guests and ICE agents. He added that the sheriff’s office respects ICE’s duties, but wants transparency and communication between the two agencies.

McFadden said he is creating formal guidelines for any future ICE arrests at the county courthouse, where people come for hearings and legal proceedings not related to immigration. Immigrant advocates have warned that arresting people at the courthouse risks creating fear that could keep immigrants — documented or not — from attending necessary legal proceedings.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
