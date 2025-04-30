© 2025 WFAE

Most people flagged by ICE in NC are not taken into custody, study shows

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
Those who are taken into ICE custody typically arrive at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.
Southern Poverty Law Center
/
Submitted
Those who are taken into ICE custody typically arrive at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Data from Syracuse University shows that while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased the number of detainers sent to jails nationwide by 72%, fewer individuals are being taken into ICE custody.

The data shows that in North Carolina, 447 detainers were issued from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17. However, only 53 people — 12% — were taken into ICE custody.

In the same period,18,945 detainers were issued nationwide, and 2,733 people — 14% — were taken into ICE custody.

A detainer is a request from ICE to local jails to hold an undocumented inmate for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release, allowing ICE to take custody and begin the deportation process.

Immigrant advocates like Stefania Arteaga of the Carolina Migrant Network say the gap is due to resources.

“ICE does not have the capacity to travel from the Charlotte area to the Triad to the Triangle, picking people up," Arteaga said. "There's not the capacity, there's not the bandwidth, there's not the funding either from the feds or from local sheriffs.”

ICE, however, says that certain sheriffs, such as Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, do not follow up with ICE before releasing inmates.

And if House Bill 318 in the General Assembly — which mandates increased sheriff cooperation with ICE — becomes law, Arteaga says the number of people taken into ICE custody could rise.

Race & Equity Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigration
