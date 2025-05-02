© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce unveils new building during ribbon-cutting ceremony

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chad Turner (left) and Board Chair Mel Morris speak at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thurs., May 1, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chad Turner (left) and Board Chair Mel Morris speak at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thurs., May 1, 2025.

The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce held the grand opening of its Impact Center Thursday evening in west Charlotte.

The 2,800-square-foot space will now serve as the home of the Chamber. The space features a nonprofit incubation space, a coworking and training space, a conference room for meetings and training, a Wi-Fi lounge and a podcast suite.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction to ensure that our business and professional community, both LGBT and ally, have a space to feel safe, innovate, create and start their business," the Chamber's President and CEO Chad Turner said.

The Impact Center will also house 628 Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting economic advancement and addressing economic inequities in the LGBT+ community, and the Freedom Center of Social Justice, a non-profit advocating for equal protection and opportunities for all.

The Chamber was founded in 1992 as the Charlotte Business Guild and provides support for the LGBT+ and ally business community in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

