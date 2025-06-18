Monroe leaders and Union County sheriff align on immigration enforcement, drawing pushback

Leaders in Union County are taking new steps to tighten immigration enforcement, as the Trump administration ramps up mass deportations by relying on local law enforcement.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is working more closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a voluntary program called 287(g) that allows local law enforcement to help enforce federal immigration laws.

Before this change, the sheriff’s office was already notifying ICE when a suspected undocumented immigrant was brought to the county jail.

Now the sheriff’s office will also be able to hold suspected undocumented inmates for ICE, without needing ICE agents to serve warrants in person, through the Warrant Service Officer program.

“Union County sheriff deputies are not actively looking for people that have active ICE warrants," Lt. James Maye said. "The only way that a Union County sheriff deputy or detention officer is going to come into contact with a person that is involved with ICE is if that person has committed a separate criminal offense.”

But local organizers say this increased cooperation with ICE is only heightening fear in immigrant communities. Dana Alhasan is with PSL Charlotte, an activist group that has spoken out for immigrants in Union County.

“We went door knocking in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods," Alhasan said. "Overwhelmingly, everyone we spoke to agreed with our message, whether they’re immigrants or not.”

Her group helped organize a student walkout at Monroe High School earlier this year, during which students called for an end to ICE's presence near schools.

“Students and the majority of people in Monroe and larger Union County stand with immigrants and don’t want ICE on school grounds," Alhasan said.

She said the Union County school board dismissed their concerns at an April 1 meeting.

“The Board of Education members ignored us even as we were speaking," Alhasan said. "There were a few board members who were on their phones and chuckling to each other.”

Later in May, the Monroe City Council passed a statement declaring that the city is not, and has never been, a sanctuary city. The resolution also expressed support for law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

Monroe Mayor Robert Burns says the goal was to clear up confusion.

“It’s more of an immigration policy, to be clear," Burns said. "There are lies being perpetuated that ICE is scooping up people out of nowhere, and that’s simply not true.”

Burns argues that activists, not government officials, are stirring fear among local immigrants. He says Monroe Police and Union County sheriff deputies don’t conduct community immigration arrests unless ICE requests their help.

“If you're not a violent criminal, then what do you have to worry about with ICE?" Burns asked. "And I think that that's the misconception that is being again perpetuated that they're out just hunting anybody.”

But government statistics tell a different story. According to the Department of Homeland Security, only 8% of immigrants detained by ICE since October had serious criminal convictions.

Still, Burns says PSL Charlotte told immigrants on social media not to go to a Latino festival in downtown Monroe in early June, and he blamed the low turnout on PSL Charlotte’s post.

“We are putting in the community effort to make sure that those who contribute to our community, who are here legally and regardless of any type of nationality, that they feel safe and welcome in our city and that is what matters, and I tell our wonderful Hispanic community do not buy into the lies,” Burns said.

Burns says he stands with immigrants and supports the sheriff’s new agreement with ICE.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are still undergoing training and have not yet begun serving administrative warrants from ICE.