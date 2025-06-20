Gov. Stein vetoes two immigration enforcement bills

Gov. Josh Stein vetoed two bills Friday that would force state and local law enforcement to collaborate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

House Bill 318 would require sheriffs to hold undocumented people in custody for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released, giving ICE more time to detain them. It also requires sheriffs to notify ICE at least two hours before releasing undocumented inmates.

Stein said he supports the bill's efforts to force sheriffs to work with ICE, but says it is unconstitutional to hold inmates after they otherwise would be released.

Senate Bill 153 would require all state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE. It also prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded benefits..

Stein said this bill would make North Carolina less safe by making state law enforcement act as ICE agents. He said undocumented people already cannot receive Medicaid and other benefits.

The bills now go back to the General Assembly, which could seek to override his vetoes.