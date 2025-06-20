© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Stein vetoes two immigration enforcement bills

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
North Carolina then-Attorney General Josh Stein spoke to reporters inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein

Gov. Josh Stein vetoed two bills Friday that would force state and local law enforcement to collaborate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

House Bill 318 would require sheriffs to hold undocumented people in custody for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released, giving ICE more time to detain them. It also requires sheriffs to notify ICE at least two hours before releasing undocumented inmates.

Stein said he supports the bill's efforts to force sheriffs to work with ICE, but says it is unconstitutional to hold inmates after they otherwise would be released.

Senate Bill 153 would require all state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE. It also prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded benefits..

Stein said this bill would make North Carolina less safe by making state law enforcement act as ICE agents. He said undocumented people already cannot receive Medicaid and other benefits.

The bills now go back to the General Assembly, which could seek to override his vetoes.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger