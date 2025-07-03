Kings Mountain mayor responds to ICE raid at local business

Kings Mountain Mayor Robert Wagman says he supports last week’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at a local business, but only under certain conditions.

“If it’s based on identity theft and if there was a ring that was broken up, that needs to happen,” Wagman said to WFAE. “But if it’s a time where you’re just singularly focusing on a certain group of people, that I’m not sure I’d be all about it,” Wagman said.

The ICE raid took place at Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, where 30 people were arrested for alleged identity fraud. The operation was conducted in partnership with various agencies, including the FBI, the Kings Mountain Police Department and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Department.

ICE has not publicly named the individuals arrested or released further details about the investigation.