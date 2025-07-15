© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NAACP panel highlights intersection of Black and LGBTQ rights

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accepts NAACP Trailblazer Award at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accepts NAACP Trailblazer Award at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The NAACP National Convention hosted a forum and reception Monday for gay, lesbian, transgender and other queer people at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture.

At Monday’s "Out and Organized" forum, activists discussed the obstacles faced by the Black and brown LGBTQ communities under the Trump administration, and how to find joy and community.

Speakers included transgender activist Dominique Morgan and civil rights advocate Brandon Wolf, who was a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Charlotte activist Melissa Funderburk also spoke during the forum.

“It gave us the opportunity to say, 'Guess what? We're queer, we're here, and we need our communities to come together because that's the only way we're going to survive is together,'” Funderburk said.

Special guest Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House press secretary under Joe Biden, received the NAACP Trailblazer Award. Jean-Pierre is the first Black and first openly LGBTQ person to serve in that position.

The forum ended with music, dancing and networking on the rooftop of the Gantt Center.

Tags
Race & Equity NAACPLGBTHarvey B. Gantt Center
