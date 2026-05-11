Charlotte to host 'Investing in Girls of Color’ convention

A four-day convention in Charlotte aims to outline ways to support minority groups and those impacted by sexual violence.

Nonprofit leaders and community advocates will gather for the four-day national Investing in Girls of Color convention starting Tuesday. The gathering aims to highlight ways to provide holistic support for young girls and those who are gender expansive.

Dr. Monique Couvson is the president of Grant Makers for Girls of Color. Couvson says it's critical that there are avenues for girls of color.

“They want career paths that make sense for them, but they also just want joy and safety and love in their communities,” Couvson said.

Since its conception in 2020, Couvson said the philanthropic group has given out about $33 million to more than 400 organizations that aim to support girls of color. The national convention is expected to include more than a dozen breakout sessions, including ones that will focus on empowering girls.

As part of the convention, community members can also expect to hear from Tarana Burke, who founded the Me Too movement, which supports survivors of sexual violence.

Couvson says Burke initiatives enable them to highlight ways to continue to support those impacted by sexual violence.

“Protecting the bodies of girls is a critical part of this work that we do to resource girls to think about how girls' bodies are safe,” Couvson said. “But also, how their emotional and social safety is something that requires our specific interrogation and engagement.”