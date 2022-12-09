© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Team Picture with a Greenway Park Staff Member.JPG
7 Images

Queens University men's basketball team delivers holiday cheer to Greenway Park Elementary School

Team Picture with a Greenway Park Staff Member.JPG
Members of the Queens University of Charlotte's men's basketball team distributed gifts at Greenway Park Elementary School. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Logan Threatt and Elijah Wyche Reading a Holiday Book.JPG
Logan Threatt and Elijah Wyche read a holiday book to students.  (Queens University of Charlotte)
Kenny Dye Interacting with a Class.JPG
Kenny Dye talks with students.  
Trey Hubbard Bringing Presents Inside.JPG
Trey Hubbard ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Mike Fowler Reading a Holiday Book.JPG
Mike Fowler reads to students.  ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Head Coach Grant Leonard Reading a Christmas Book.JPG
Head Coach Grant Leonard reads to students.  ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Chris Ashby Carrying Presents.JPG
Chris Ashby carries presents into the school. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
1/7