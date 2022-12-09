7 Images
Queens University men's basketball team delivers holiday cheer to Greenway Park Elementary School
Team Picture with a Greenway Park Staff Member.JPG
Members of the Queens University of Charlotte's men's basketball team distributed gifts at Greenway Park Elementary School. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Logan Threatt and Elijah Wyche Reading a Holiday Book.JPG
Logan Threatt and Elijah Wyche read a holiday book to students. (Queens University of Charlotte)
Kenny Dye Interacting with a Class.JPG
Kenny Dye talks with students.
Trey Hubbard Bringing Presents Inside.JPG
Trey Hubbard ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Mike Fowler Reading a Holiday Book.JPG
Mike Fowler reads to students. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Head Coach Grant Leonard Reading a Christmas Book.JPG
Head Coach Grant Leonard reads to students. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
Chris Ashby Carrying Presents.JPG
Chris Ashby carries presents into the school. ( Queens University of Charlotte)
