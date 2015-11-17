© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

Aziz Ansari: Talking Modern Love With The 'Master Of None'

By NPR Staff
Shankar VedantamMaggie Penman
Published November 17, 2015 at 12:03 AM EST
Comedian Aziz Ansari says while online dating has its problems, "1 out of 3 people that get married now, they meet their spouse through online dating. So you could look at it like, oh, well, there's an insane amount of love that would not even be there had it not been for these things."
A few months ago, Shankar Vedantam hosted an event in Washington, D.C., with the comedian Aziz Ansari. You might know him as Tom Haverford from Parks and Recreation, or you might currently be binge-watching his new show on Netflix, Master of None.

What you might not know about Ansari is that he is also interested in human behavior. He recently co-wrote a book with sociologist Eric Klinenberg called Modern Romance about the changing state of love in the digital age.

We taped the conversation live in front of an audience at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University.

If you know anything about Aziz Ansari, we don't need to tell you that this episode gets racy. If this is your first time hearing him, well, consider yourself warned.

The Hidden Brain Podcast is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Kara McGuirk-Alison and Maggie Penman. Follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, @karamcguirk and @maggiepenman , and listen for Hidden Brain stories every week on your local public radio station.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Maggie Penman
