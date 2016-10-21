What Can We Learn From One Of The World's Most Toxic Accidents?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Toxic

Filmmaker Holly Morris talks about her time with the " Babuschkas of Chernobyl" — the elderly women who decided to stay in Chernobyl, Ukraine, after the worst nuclear accident in history.

Holly Morris is a writer and film director and producer. She is the author of Adventure Divas: Searching the Globe for a New Kind of Heroine and writer and director of its companion PBS documentary series. A former National Geographic Adventure columnist and essayist, Morris is also a contributor to The New York Times, among other publications.

