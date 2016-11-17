What Defines The Perfect Meal?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Food We Eat

About Charles Spence's TED Talk

Professor Charles Spence studies what makes for a great eating experience. He says it's far more dependent on 'the everything else' that surrounds the meal, rather than the food itself.

About Charles Spence

Professor Charles Spence is head of the Crossmodal Research Laboratory, Department of Experimental Psychology at Oxford University. He is interested in neuroscience-inspired multisensory design, especially as it relates to food and drink. This is a new field of research called gastrophysics, one that he describes in his latest book titled The Perfect Meal.

