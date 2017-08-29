With Major Floods, It's "When," Not "If" For Many Cities

Many parts of the United States face dual watery threats. First, giant storms like Harvey, which has dropped nine trillion gallons of water on Texas ( enough to cover the lower 48 states with a puddle as deep as the height of three pennies). Then there’s the issue of rising sea levels, which, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists would make routine, chronic flooding a fact of life in hundreds more communities across the country in just a few decades (see the map below).

With both of these threats working in tandem, many cities — and not just those on the coasts — are already seeing more regular flooding and more severe occasional floods.

Are they ready?

