Friday News Roundup - Domestic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would open a formal impeachment inquiry into whether President Trump lobbied a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election. The whistleblower complaint that initially brought the issue to light was released to the public in redacted form.

The most-publicized moment of the U.N. Climate Summit came as 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg laced into world leaders in attendance during an impassioned speech.

Climate activists shut down major Washington D.C. roads and intersections on Monday to draw the attention of lawmakers and businesspeople.

All this and more on this week’s edition of a special climate-themed domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill; @ASimendinger

Juliet Eilperin, Senior national affairs correspondent, The Washington Post; @eilperin

Amy Harder, Reporter covering energy and climate, Axios; former reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @AmyAHarder

Umair Irfan, Staff writer covering climate change, energy and the environment, Vox; contributor to Science Friday; @umairfan

