Science & Environment

South Dakota Community Saves Beloved Curbside Cornstalk

Published August 21, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. From Sioux Falls, S.D., comes a kernel of perseverance. That's a dad joke because a single stalk of corn sprouted just off the curb at a busy intersection. People were excited until it was found uprooted in the gutter. But despair not - Sioux Falls local heroes came to the rescue, moving the 57th Street corn into a bucket, where they say she's doing well. They've named her Cornelia. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Science & EnvironmentMorning Edition