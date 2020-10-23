1A
Weekdays 10:00 a.m. to noon
Every day, host Joshua Johnson convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor.
How are the most contentious Senate races going around the country? And what could they mean for the Senate going forward?
Fall is in the air, which can only mean it's time to get cozy and catch up on the latest in film, television, theater and videogames.
Over 60 Million Americans Have Cast Ballots. Why Is The Supreme Court Still Making Decisions On VotingWhen tens of millions have already voted, some are wondering how potential orders from the court could change the election.
For some, the legacy of science fiction is one that's struggled to imagine a future with Black and Indigenous people. But these Native authors are turning the genre on its head by reimagining the genre beyond its Eurocentric tropes.
Militias in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Oregon might show up to polls. Are we prepared?
Alison Siefert voted for now-President Donald Trump in 2016. She’s white. She's an evangelical Christian. And she’s usually a single-issue voter. But this election cycle, she changed her mind.
Goblins and ghouls can be creepy. But if you're looking for a real scare, you might find it in "Bad Hair."
Do political ads paid for by outside money in key races even work?
We're catching up with the latest on the Department of Justice's lawsuit against Google.
Everyone's focused on the presidency. But power in Washington is up for grabs in more ways than one.