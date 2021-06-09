With Vaccines In Arms And Popcorn In Hand, Summer Movie Season Is Here

A year ago, we talked about “quarantainment:" the movies and TV shows we were streaming at home to distract us from the real-life tragedies of last year.

Movie theaters that went dark during the pandemic are back in business, just in time for the summer movie season that’s now underway.

What big titles are in store, both on the big screen and small?

GUESTS

Adam Frazier, entertainment writer at SlashFilm and film critic at FirstShowing (@AdamFrazier)

Sean O'Connell, managing editor at CinemaBlend (@Sean_OConnell)

