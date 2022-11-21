Your guide to birds and birdwatching in the Charlotte region

The Charlotte region is well-known and well-loved for its vast tree canopy, urban forests, and ample rivers and lakes. It turns out, we’re not the only ones who love it here. Our area is also home to a wide variety of birds. In fact, more than 300 bird species have been observed here.

That’s great news for birders. Birdwatching as a hobby has taken flight in recent years. And you may have some questions. So, we’ve invited two local bird enthusiasts to share tips and tell us more about the feathered friends of our region.

Join guest host Sarah Delia as we learn about common and rare birds in our area, and how to attract more of them to your yard. We’ll also answer your questions.

Guests

Carol Buie-Jackson, avid birder and wildlife enthusiast, owner of Bird House on the Greenway. Certified Habitat Steward with the National Wildlife Federation.

Taylor Piephoff, expert birder and local naturalist, former Piedmont Birding columnist for the Charlotte Observer.

