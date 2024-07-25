Local News Roundup: Trump's Charlotte rally, Gov. Cooper among possible VP picks, CMPD says violent crime up, Charlotte athletes in the Olympics

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Former President Donald Trump was in Charlotte this week for a rally at Bojangles Coliseum. We’ll bring all the details.

It’s been a busy week in the Democratic presidential race, and the shakeup following President Biden’s departure from the race means that a North Carolinian could end up on the ticket. How likely is Governor Roy Cooper to be named the VP candidate?

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say violent crime, especially homicides, are up so far this year, and that juvenile crimes are also up significantly. We’ll go through the latest crime statistics.

And with the Olympics getting started this weekend in Paris, we wish Charlotte-area Olympians good luck in the Games, including basketball player Stephen Curry.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

