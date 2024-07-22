© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

NC political impact after Biden exits the 2024 race

By Wendy Herkey,
Sarah Delia
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:48 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about high-speed internet access during her visit to Charlotte.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about high-speed internet access during a visit to Charlotte.

Sunday’s announcement from President Joe Biden that he would end his bid for reelection against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump sent people around the world into speculation as to what will happen next, and all the implications this move will have on the election — and that includes us here in North Carolina.

Most experts believe that the new Democratic presidential candidate will be Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, who has visited North Carolina several times during this campaign season.

And North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s name is among a few that have been thrown around as possible vice presidential running mates.

So, what are the chances a North Carolinian could be on the presidential ticket? What would that mean for the presidential election here in North Carolina? What will the shakeup mean for down-ballot races and fundraising in North Carolina? And will Wednesday’s visit by former President Trump to Charlotte look any different given the change in opponent?

We’ll discuss on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter
Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief and political reporter at WUNC
Drew Kromer, chair of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party
Larry Shaheen, local Republican spokesperson

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia