NC political impact after Biden exits the 2024 race

Sunday’s announcement from President Joe Biden that he would end his bid for reelection against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump sent people around the world into speculation as to what will happen next, and all the implications this move will have on the election — and that includes us here in North Carolina.

Most experts believe that the new Democratic presidential candidate will be Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, who has visited North Carolina several times during this campaign season.

And North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s name is among a few that have been thrown around as possible vice presidential running mates.

So, what are the chances a North Carolinian could be on the presidential ticket? What would that mean for the presidential election here in North Carolina? What will the shakeup mean for down-ballot races and fundraising in North Carolina? And will Wednesday’s visit by former President Trump to Charlotte look any different given the change in opponent?

We’ll discuss on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief and political reporter at WUNC

Drew Kromer, chair of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party

Larry Shaheen, local Republican spokesperson

