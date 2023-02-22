© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Perspectives on gun violence and gun laws: ATF director, NC senator, gun shop owner weigh in

By Erin Keever
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
We’re only about 54 days into 2023 and there have already been more than 80 mass shootings in America this year.

Last weekend, there were 10 in three days. I’m sure you heard the news, but it probably didn’t shock you. We’ve become numb to this rampage of gun violence.

But not those working to loosen our gun laws. They’ve been busy in states across the country including our own. Is the answer stricter or more lenient laws?

We talk about the intersection of our laws — including the Second Amendment — and gun violence with the director of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), as well as others.

Guests

Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, Democratic state senator representing Mecklenburg in the North Carolina General Assembly

Larry Hyatt, owner and president of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
