Local News Roundup: NC House votes to end pistol permit requirements; Neighborhood Theatre building sold; Ella Scarborough honored; warm winter temps

The North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements. We unpack what this means.

The building in NoDa that houses the Neighborhood Theatre and other businesses is sold, with a $10.3 million price tag. Those operating in the building are calling for calm, and say they have plans to stay where they are. We’ll fill you in.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners plan to honor the late Commissioner Ella Scarborough by naming a building after her. We’ll hear what commissioners had to say about plans to preserve her legacy.

The defense has had its say this week in the double murder trial of South Carolina disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, which included appearances from Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster. We’ll update you on this Carolinas murder trial getting worldwide attention.

And we’ve had a milder than normal winter, including some record temperatures expected this week, but is there still a chance we might see snow? We’ll see what local meteorologists are saying.

