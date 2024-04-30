© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The latest on tragic shooting deaths of law enforcement officers in Charlotte this week

By Wendy Herkey,
Sarah DeliaGabe Altieri
Published April 30, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT
Police chief speaks at podium
City of Charlotte
/
CMPD
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addressing the media on Tuesday, April 30, after four officers were killed.

A follow-up on the shooting deaths of four law enforcement officers in Charlotte, and the injury of four others, while serving a warrant on Monday. 

It was the deadliest day for law enforcement since July of 2016 when five officers were shot and killed in Dallas — and the deadliest in recent Charlotte history. 

We take you through what happened and fill you in on what we’ve learned in the aftermath.

GUESTS:

Nick de la Canal, WFAE host and reporter
Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
Other guests TBA

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri