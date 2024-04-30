The latest on tragic shooting deaths of law enforcement officers in Charlotte this week

A follow-up on the shooting deaths of four law enforcement officers in Charlotte, and the injury of four others, while serving a warrant on Monday.

It was the deadliest day for law enforcement since July of 2016 when five officers were shot and killed in Dallas — and the deadliest in recent Charlotte history.

We take you through what happened and fill you in on what we’ve learned in the aftermath.

GUESTS:

Nick de la Canal, WFAE host and reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Other guests TBA

