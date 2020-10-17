Weekend Edition Saturday on WFAE
Weekend Edition Saturday wraps up the week's news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories.
NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the effect of a lack of actual human interaction as social distancing and work-from-home wears on.
At StoryCorps, Brian McConnell said he's found his "calling" as a Delta Honor Guard Coordinator. The volunteer group honors the remains of military members killed in active duty.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of ESPN about football's coronavirus problem and the baseball playoffs.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with novelist Ann Patchett and illustrator Robin Preiss <> Glasser about their new children's book, Escape Goat
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to director John Maggio about his new documentary on cyberwarfare called The Perfect Weapon.
NPR's Scott Simons speaks about enrollment and COVID-19 rates with Todd Simmons, Associate Vice-Chancellor at North Carolina A&T State University, and school student body president, Brenda Caldwell.
NPR's Scott Simon asks Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California about ongoing negotiations over another round of coronavirus aid.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell about what she's been hearing from voters who supported President Trump in 2016. A recent focus group had some surprises.
Bollivians go to to the polls tomorrow to choose a new president in their first election since leftist icon Evo Morales was ousted last year.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with California Secretary of State Alejandro Padilla about voting in his state, and what officials are doing to make sure things go smoothly through November 3rd.