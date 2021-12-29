Paramedics rescue wounded owl in Myrtle Beach

Two paramedics rescued a wounded owl that was likely hit by a car, officials said Tuesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that a crew from Fire Station 4 answered an animal rescue call Monday afternoon and found the owl. The fire department said the bird had been reportedly hit by a car and then flew into a tree.

The paramedics were able to get the owl out of the tree and handed it off to the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. A photo on social media showed the two smiling paramedics holding the brown-feathered owl.

“I am truly grateful for their help as I don’t know what I would have done without them,” the center's Executive Director, Kimberly Cerimele, told WPDE.

In recent days the center, which has staff in South Carolina and Charlotte, has admitted nearly 10 raptors, she said. Most of them were hit by cars, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.