After Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the week, travelers are scrambling to reunite with their luggage.
The airline's CEO says the company is hoping to be "back on track before next week." But until then, it's continuing on a reduced schedule.
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with aviation reporter Kyle Arnold of The Dallas Morning News about the impact from thousands of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines.
Southwest isn't the only airline experiencing delays and cancellations, but it is by far the worst-hit, with about 5,500 of its flights canceled across the country in the last two days.
The disruptions add to chaos that has left people stranded at airports across the country, many of them with little idea of when they can get home or where their bags are.