Here's Where To Turn For Help With Affordable Housing In Charlotte

Charlotte is facing an affordable housing crisis. Both the city and Mecklenburg County are growing, and as more people move in, the housing supply is dwindling. Lower-income families are hit the hardest.

WFAE is covering the affordable housing crisis with our series Finding Home.

Are you struggling to find affordable housing or are you at risk of being homeless? Here are some resources, including several that have been detailed Finding Home.

Charlotte Housing Authority

Charlotte Housing Authority helps provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income families. It also manages the federal Section 8 housing voucher program in Mecklenburg County. cha-nc.org or 704-336-5183

Crisis Assistance Ministry

Crisis Assistance Ministry helps people in financial crisis build self-sufficiency, including help with rent or utility payments. crisisassitance.org or 704-371-3001

NC 2-1-1

NC 2-1-1 can offer help to people who are homeless or will become homeless within two weeks. nc211.org.

Legal Aid of North Carolina

Legal Aid can help tenants facing eviction with court proceedings. legalaidnc.org or 866-219-5262.

The Relatives

The Relatives works with young adults struggling to obtain sustainable housing. therelatives.org or 704-377-0602.

Charlotte Family Housing

Charlotte Family Housing is a shelter-to-housing program for homeless families. charlottefamilyhousing.org or 704-335-5488.

Safe Home Emergency Repair

The Safe Home Emergency Repair program can provide homeowners with a grant to fix issues that impact health and safety. 704-336-7844.

House Charlotte Down Payment Assistance

Deferred forgivable loans for low- to moderate-income families looking to buy a home in Charlotte city limits may be available. 704-705-3999.

SocialServe

SocialServe helps renters find affordable places to live. socialserve.com or 704-334-8722.

Salvation Army Center Of Hope

The Center of Hope is an emergency shelter for women and children. salvationarmycarolinas.org or 704-348-2560.

Men's Shelter Of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center

The two organizations are merging. They can help provide emergency shelter, help getting employment and housing. mensshelterofcharlotte.org or 704-334-3187, urbanministrycenter.org or 704-347-0278.

Pet Education Assistance & Resources (PEAR)

PEAR can help people struggling to keep their pets by providing foster families. care4pear.com or 704-461-3300.

