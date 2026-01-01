© 2026 WFAE

Sponsor WFAE's 45th Anniversary Gala

For four and a half decades, WFAE has been the voice of the Carolinas — growing from a small campus station into a multiplatform newsroom dedicated to civil discourse, community engagement and essential reporting.

The hallmark of our yearlong celebration will be the WFAE 45th Anniversary Gala. We invite you to showcase your organization’s commitment to high‑quality journalism and community impact.

Levels of Sponsorship:

Presenting Sponsor $45,000

Associate Sponsor $15,000

Table (plus media) $ 4,500

Table Sponsor $ 3,000

All sponsorships are based on availability.

For more information, please contact De Cordell at dcordell@wfae.org, or email sponsorship@wfae.org.

When: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Location: The Casey by Beau Monde (1837 N. Tryon St.)