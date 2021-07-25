© 2021 WFAE
The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020, were postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They run from July 23 until Aug. 8, 2021.

The World's Top Female Tennis Player Is Eliminated In Her First Singles Olympic Match

By Merrit Kennedy
Published July 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT
Ash Barty, of Australia, played against Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ash Barty, of Australia, played against Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO — It's a stunning upset for the world's top-ranked female tennis player. Australia's Ash Barty was a favorite to win gold in women's singles tennis.

But underdog Sara Sorribes Tormo, from Spain, beat her in straight sets in the first round of Olympic competition in Tokyo.

Barty won Wimbledon just two weeks ago.

Sorribes Tormo, 24, is currently ranked 48th in the world by the WTA tour. She defeated Barty 6-4, 6-3 to go on to the next round in Tokyo.

Barty is eliminated from the singles tournament but still has a chance at a medal – she's also competing in women's doubles.

Sports
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
