New year, new quarterback? Panthers interested in Deshaun Watson, reports say

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
deshaun watson keitih allison.JPG
KA Sports Photos
/
Flickr
Deshaun Watson is seen after the Houston vs. Washington game on Nov .18, 2018.

Last week, prosecutors in Houston announced Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges after lawsuits were filed by more than 20 women accusing him of inappropriate behavior, including sexual assault.

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly interested in Watson before the lawsuits surfaced. Now that Watson isn’t facing criminal charges, the Panthers are once again seeking him out.

“When he was cleared of the criminal charges, you could hear the NFL teams kind of rubbing their hands together and saying, ‘Here we go,’” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “He’s 26 years old. He’s going to be a franchise quarterback for at least the next 10 to 15 years. The Panthers and Saints are definitely going to be involved with him. They both have made trade offers, according to NFL insiders.

“You know, he still has the 22 civil lawsuits pending. He’s under NFL investigation. He’s subject to potential league discipline, but the teams are moving forward. Houston wants three first-round picks.”

Meanwhile, on the soccer field, Charlotte FC lost its third regular-season match in a row this weekend. But the new team scored its first goal — against regional rival Atlanta.

“It’s nice for Charlotte to finally get a goal, but unfortunately Atlanta scored in the 96th minute to get a 2-1 lead; (Charlotte's Adam) Armour scored in the 66th minute, but there were some positive signs,” Wertz said.

One of those positive signs, Wertz says: Charlotte’s getting a little bolder on attempted goal shots.

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week:

Tags

Sports Carolina PanthersCharlotte FC
