Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Hurricanes continue in the playoffs; Charlotte FC heads for a streak of road games

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes are 2-1 against New York headed into Game 4 of their playoff matchup.

The Carolina Hurricanes are continuing in the Stanley Cup playoffs and are now up 2 games to 1 against the New York Rangers. Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Rangers ended with a bit of a confrontation on the ice, though.

“We had a little fight after the game,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn in this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “There was a late goal scored that decided the game — an empty-net goal. A Hurricanes player bodychecked a Ranger. And the Rangers’ coach didn’t like it very much. There was a little bench-clearing, a little junk talking, some bad words exchanged. And it definitely heightens the intensity for Game 4.”

The next game is Tuesday night in New York.

Meanwhile, in the Queen City, Charlotte FC notched another win Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1, with Andre Shinyashiki and Daniel Rios scoring goals.

Charlotte FC now has a 5-2 record at home in its first season. But it’s a different story on the road, and the next few matches are away games, starting with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and Seattle on Sunday.

“Right now, Charlotte is in seventh place,” Wertz said. “That’s the magical number for the playoffs, and if they started today, they’d be in… But they are 0-5-1 on the road. And three of the next four games, guess what? They’re on the road.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

  • Two pro basketball players with Charlotte ties — Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Grant Williams — have big roles in the NBA playoffs. 
  • Two Charlotte-area high school teams, Charlotte Christian and Providence Day, won titles in baseball and soccer, respectively. 
  • Charlotte’s Omar Carter will be featured in a documentary.
  • UNC Charlotte is adding women’s lacrosse to its sports program. 

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
