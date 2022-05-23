Hurricanes continue in the playoffs; Charlotte FC heads for a streak of road games

The Carolina Hurricanes are continuing in the Stanley Cup playoffs and are now up 2 games to 1 against the New York Rangers. Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Rangers ended with a bit of a confrontation on the ice , though.

“We had a little fight after the game,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn in this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “There was a late goal scored that decided the game — an empty-net goal. A Hurricanes player bodychecked a Ranger. And the Rangers’ coach didn’t like it very much. There was a little bench-clearing, a little junk talking, some bad words exchanged. And it definitely heightens the intensity for Game 4.”

The next game is Tuesday night in New York.

Meanwhile, in the Queen City, Charlotte FC notched another win Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 , with Andre Shinyashiki and Daniel Rios scoring goals.

Charlotte FC now has a 5-2 record at home in its first season. But it’s a different story on the road, and the next few matches are away games, starting with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and Seattle on Sunday.

“Right now, Charlotte is in seventh place,” Wertz said. “That’s the magical number for the playoffs, and if they started today, they’d be in… But they are 0-5-1 on the road. And three of the next four games, guess what? They’re on the road.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.