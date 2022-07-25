A surprise star shines at Charlotte FC exhibition match, Tepper backs out of Eastland redevelopment and changes to NCAA transfer portal

During Charlotte FC's exhibition game against Chelsea, a 16-year-old player came out on top. David Tepper has withdrawn from the Eastland Mall renovation project. And what impact do modifications to the NCAA transfer portal rules have on collegiate athletics? With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz, Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte FC lost 4 to 0 against Toronto this weekend, but people are still talking about their big win last week in that highly-anticipated, friendly game against one of the best teams in soccer, Chelsea FC. Charlotte FC won 5-3 in penalty kicks and a 16-year-old high school student was the match's star.

Brian Romero, a CLTFC Academy player, came on in the 89th minute to become the first Academy player to make a first-team debut. Romero earned his team a penalty in the last minute of the match.

The 16-year-old earns the pen ✅

Ríos buries it ✅

Chills ✅ pic.twitter.com/9W4ZVO0ZPq — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 21, 2022

Also last week, Tepper Sports Entertainment announced the company would not move forward with plans for a Charlotte FC training facility at the Eastland Mall redevelopment site.

"It's not been a good couple of months for Tepper Sports," said Wertz Jr. "However you look at it, there was a pull out in Rock Hill and a lot of feelings hurt. Same thing here at Eastland Mall. These moves are leaving a lot of bad taste in people's mouths. And sooner or later, he's going to have to come and ask for help building a football stadium. And I just hope that things change. And right now, it's not really good."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

Proposed new NCAA transfer rules.

Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges pleading not guilty to three felony domestic violence offenses.