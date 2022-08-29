The Panthers are down two key players and Johnson C. Smith hosts HBCU golf tournament

The Carolina Panthers beat the Buffalo Bills Friday night 21-0 in their last preseason game. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had a good game with two touchdown passes. However, the team is already down two more players due to injuries. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was carted off with a groin injury he sustained while warming up on the sidelines and quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a "significant" high ankle sprain, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"Yeah, it's tough. Darnold got legally hit from behind by Buffalo defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and his left leg got caught underneath them. It's one of those kinds of things, you go "ooof" when it happens," said Wertz. "And Gonzalez had been a big, bright spot last year in the Panthers' long woes at kicker. It's going to be tough, but they'll probably find somebody who can come in and kick, hopefully. PJ Walker may slide in as a backup quarterback. You know, Baker's kind of going without a net right now. Maybe they go get Cam (Newton)."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

