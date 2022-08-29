© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are down two key players and Johnson C. Smith hosts HBCU golf tournament

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
p1ekhoriwqohlybibgzb.jpg
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers beat the Buffalo Bills Friday night 21-0 in their last preseason game. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had a good game with two touchdown passes. However, the team is already down two more players due to injuries. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was carted off with a groin injury he sustained while warming up on the sidelines and quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a "significant" high ankle sprain, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"Yeah, it's tough. Darnold got legally hit from behind by Buffalo defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and his left leg got caught underneath them. It's one of those kinds of things, you go "ooof" when it happens," said Wertz. "And Gonzalez had been a big, bright spot last year in the Panthers' long woes at kicker. It's going to be tough, but they'll probably find somebody who can come in and kick, hopefully. PJ Walker may slide in as a backup quarterback. You know, Baker's kind of going without a net right now. Maybe they go get Cam (Newton)."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • The inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup was held at Quail Hollow Club today. It featured 24 golfers from the top HBCU golf programs in an exhibition match to honor the legacy of Charlie Sifford, the first African American to play on the PGA Tour.
  • The Duke Mayo classic is coming to Bank of America Stadium this weekend. It's the first time two HBCUs will play in the game.
  • A Black Duke women's volleyball player was threatened and called racial slurs during a match at Brigham Young University on Friday. Many are saying officials should have done more to shut down the racist intimidation.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn