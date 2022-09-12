© 2022 WFAE
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers narrowly lose to the Browns; BYU investigates alleged racial heckling of Duke player

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
There were a lot of ups and downs in Sunday's season opener that had fans on the edge of their seats in those final seconds, with the Panthers losing 26-24. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

With the Browns driving in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for a nine-yard gain to move the ball to Carolina’s 40-yard line. Cleveland rushed the line of scrimmage, and Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock after the completion — but not before he appeared to fake the spike and look at his receiver for a potential throw downfield.

The game's fourth quarter was a nail-biter and saw several controversial calls from referees. In the final seconds, tBrowns' fill-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to fake spike the ball before spiking it to stop the clock.

"The rules say a player under center can stop the clock legally if, upon receiving the snap, he begins a continuous throwing motion and throws the ball directly into the ground," said Wertz. "Jacoby Brissett did not make a continuous throwing motion. He hesitated. That call should have been overturned. It should have resulted in a ten-yard loss, a 10-second run-off, and probably a Panthers win. Insult to injury, earlier in the drive, Brian Burns was called for a 15-yard rough in the pass ability that didn't happen either. Unfortunately, Panthers couldn't challenge it, and those two calls cost them that football game."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • What the Panthers need to correct in order to have a successful season.
  • The outcome of Brigham Young University's investigation into alleged racial heckling at a women's volleyball game against Duke.
  • Appalachian State's upset over Texas A&M.
  • Bubba Wallace's historic victory at Kansas Speedway.

