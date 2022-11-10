© 2022 WFAE
Sports

Charlotte Hornets unveil City Edition jerseys

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
2022-23 Hornets City Edition Uniform.jpg
Kent Smith
/
Charlotte Hornets
Hornets Point Guard LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled their NBA City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

For the first time in team history, the jerseys will have the “CLT” abbreviation that’s also used by Charlotte Douglas International Airport, instead of “CHA.” The jersey will feature mint, gold and granite colors to pay homage to the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush during the 1800s.

The Hornets will wear these jerseys for 10 home games and nine road games this season. Fans will see the Buzz in the new jerseys for the first time during its November 25th matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Another notable matchup in the City Edition jerseys will be the day after New Year's, when the Hornets face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Spectrum Center.

You’ll also see the jerseys paired up with the City Edition Court that debuted during the 2020-21 season. For more information on the City Edition uniform, visit BuzzCityMinted.com.

