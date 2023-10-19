What you need to know about Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami's Decision Day match

Charlotte FC is playing its final regular-season game on Saturday, Oct. 21 against Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

According to a Charlotte FC spokesperson, around 60,000 tickets have been sold for the event, projecting it to be the third most attended match in the team’s history, behind its inaugural home match against L.A. Galaxy in 2022 (74,479) and then this year’s season opener against the New England Revolution (69,345).

Charlotte FC will have to win this much-anticipated rematch to stay in contention for the MLS Cup Playoffs. The two teams met earlier this week on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Global soccer star and Inter Miami player Lionel Messi affirms that he will play on Saturday.

"I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November," Messi told reporters after Argentina’s win against Peru on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bank of America Stadium’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 6:09 p.m.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. For the “full Charlotte FC matchday experience,” the team recommends McNinch Parking Lot, which is right next to the Supporters’ tailgate. Spots can be reserved here, but they will be available the day of (cash only). Spots for other surrounding lots can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC A map of parking lots near Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC estimates more than 30,000 parking spots within a 10-15 minute walking distance of the venue.

For those using Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services, the city of Charlotte recommends drop-offs and pick-ups at the corner of Third and Church Streets next to Romare Bearden Park.

Fans and attendees can also catch a ride on the LYNX Blue Line; Carson, Stonewall and Convention Center stops are all within blocks of the stadium. There is parking at seven park-and-ride lots along the line.

Illustrated by WFAE / Google Maps The City of Charlotte recommends rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups at the corner of Third and Church Streets next to Romare Bearden Park.

The Supporters Tailgate will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the Supporters March at 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about gameday events here.

Those without tickets can watch the match on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass or at a number of Charlotte-area bars, listed on Charlotte FC's Bar Network.

Match tickets are still available, starting at $65. Purchase them here.